Strike launched by GMOA at hospitals in Eastern Province

A strike has been launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) at all hospitals in the Eastern Province.

The strike was staged to demand the removal of the Medical Director of Akkaraipattu Base Hospital due to alleged administrative and financial irregularities and to request the appointment of another director to the post.

Accordingly, the strike is in effect at two teaching hospitals, one training hospital, 17 base hospitals, 52 divisional hospitals and 113 primary medical centers in the Eastern Province.

However, Dr. Janith Peduruarachchi, the Executive Committee Member of the GMOA and Organizer for the Ampara District, stated that doctors in all hospitals in the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Trincomalee districts will participate in this strike.