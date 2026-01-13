Strike launched by GMOA at hospitals in Eastern Province

Strike launched by GMOA at hospitals in Eastern Province

January 13, 2026   11:18 am

A strike has been launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) at all hospitals in the Eastern Province.

The strike was staged to demand the removal of the Medical Director of Akkaraipattu Base Hospital due to alleged administrative and financial irregularities and to request the appointment of another director to the post. 

Accordingly, the strike is in effect at two teaching hospitals, one training hospital, 17 base hospitals, 52 divisional hospitals and 113 primary medical centers in the Eastern Province.

However, Dr. Janith Peduruarachchi, the Executive Committee Member of the GMOA and Organizer for the Ampara District, stated that doctors in all hospitals in the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Trincomalee districts will participate in this strike.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)