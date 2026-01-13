Govt. will not reverse its programs despite any disaster  President

Govt. will not reverse its programs despite any disaster  President

January 13, 2026   11:41 am

The government will never use the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah as an excuse to reverse or halt its official programs, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated.

The President made these remarks while participating in the inauguration ceremony of the national program “Rebuilding Sri Lanka”, which has been established to efficiently oversee the country’s reconstruction efforts.

The President emphasized that although the country, which was already recovering from economic crises, had to face the cyclone, there was no need for the government to retreat or abandon its planned programs.

“We are committed to confronting this disaster without discarding the policy framework we have already prepared,” the President said.

“We could have used this disaster as an opportunity to postpone or reverse many things if necessary. That is what history shows. For 30 years, all destruction was justified by war. Similarly, we could have used certain pandemic conditions as a cover for this disaster. But we made a decision not to use this event to reverse or halt our programs.”

President Dissanayake noted that the cyclone rendered 700,000 people homeless, destroyed around 6,000 houses and caused partial damage to approximately 110,000 homes. Additionally, about 10,000 houses, although not damaged, were identified as unsafe, and their residents were instructed to evacuate.

The President emphasized that he is accountable to the mandate given to the present administration and will not allow any influence to undermine that mandate. A supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion has been approved by Parliament specifically to address the disaster.

Of this, Rs. 5,000 million has been allocated from the budget to rebuild 2,500 destroyed houses, and it is expected that over 50,000 houses will be constructed by 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)