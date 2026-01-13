Case against Ramith Rambukwella fixed for pre-trial conference

Case against Ramith Rambukwella fixed for pre-trial conference

January 13, 2026   12:05 pm

The case filed against Ramith Rambukwella, the son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, on charges of allegedly acquiring assets through unlawful means, has been ordered to be recalled on February 11 for pre-trial conferences.

The decision was announced when the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, said Ada Derana reporter. 

During the proceedings, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) submitted several documents relevant to the case. Court directed that copies of the documents be presented to the defence. The High Court Judge further informed both parties that the pre-trial conference must be concluded on the next scheduled date.

CIABOC has filed indictments against Ramith Rambukwella for allegedly acquiring assets valued at more than Rs. 270 million during the period from August 13, 2020, to June 24, 2024, while serving as Private Secretary to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Meanwhile, the Colombo High Court also ordered that the case filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters, and son-in-law, in connection with alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, be recalled for trial on February 13.

The indictments in this case have been filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshani Epa, daughters Chamithri Jayanika Rambukwella, Chandula Ramali Rambukwella and Amali Nayanika Rambukwella and son-in-law Isuru Pulasthi Bandara Polgasdeniya.

