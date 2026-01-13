Forest Conservation Dept. Officer arrested for soliciting bribe

An officer attached to the Forest Conservation Department has been arrested by investigating officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 30,000 and a bottle of alcohol.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Hulannuge, CIABOC officials said.

According to investigations, the officer had allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for refraining from filing a case over the alleged misuse of a plot of land belonging to a reserve.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Magistrate’s Court.