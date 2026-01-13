Forest Conservation Dept. Officer arrested for soliciting bribe

Forest Conservation Dept. Officer arrested for soliciting bribe

January 13, 2026   12:16 pm

An officer attached to the Forest Conservation Department has been arrested by investigating officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 30,000 and a bottle of alcohol.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Hulannuge, CIABOC officials said.

According to investigations, the officer had allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for refraining from filing a case over the alleged misuse of a plot of land belonging to a reserve.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)