Appeals applications on Grade 06 admissions accepted online from today

The acceptance of appeal applications for Grade 6 school admissions for the year 2026, based on the results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, has commenced, the Ministry of Education has announced.

Accordingly, applications will be accepted online from today (12) to January 25, 2026.

Eligible applicants can submit appeal applications for a maximum of three schools by accessing the official website of the Ministry of Education at www.moe.gov.lk.

The Ministry further stated that appeal applications may also be submitted directly through the dedicated online portal at http://g6application.moe.gov.lk/#/.