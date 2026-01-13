Extensive consultations to be held on proposed National Electricity Policy

January 13, 2026   12:44 pm

A broad discussion should be held with all relevant stakeholders before arriving at a final decision on the draft prepared for the proposed National Electricity Policy of Sri Lanka, the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development has emphasized. 

The matter was highlighted when the committee met at the Parliamentary complex under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament S. M. Marikkar.

Members of the committee appointed to formulate the National Electricity Policy stated that a draft has been prepared as part of the National Energy Policy, and that they expect to obtain views from the public and other relevant stakeholders in this regard.

They also noted that these policies have been formulated with the objective of ensuring an efficient electricity supply at cost-effective prices.

Emphasizing that the policy formulation process should take place following extensive consultations, the Chairman of the Committee stressed the importance of considering the views of stakeholders connected to the electricity sector, including the private sector.

Further discussions were also held at the committee meeting on the proposed tariff policy, including the draft proposed National Electricity Policy.

