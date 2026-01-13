US pledges additional US$ 2 million humanitarian assistance for Sri Lanka

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka today announced an additional $2 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance to support communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, bringing total U.S. assistance for the response to $4 million.

This new funding builds on $2 million in U.S. assistance announced in December 2025 within 72 hours of the cyclone’s landfall, underscoring the United States’ commitment to providing timely, effective support to communities impacted by the disaster.

“When Sri Lankans needed support, the United States responded,” said U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung. “From Department of War early airlift and logistics expertise to $4 million in humanitarian assistance, we are supporting Sri Lanka—a key Indo-Pacific partner—on its path forward after Cyclone Ditwah. Disasters like this disrupt communities and livelihoods, and the United States remains engaged in contributing to stability so people and economies can move forward.”

U.S. assistance is supporting relief and early recovery efforts in some of Sri Lanka’s hardest-hit districts, including Ampara, Badulla, Gampaha, Kegalle, Puttalam, and Ratnapura, as well as estate communities in the Central Province.

The assistance includes emergency food and essential items, such as kitchen sets and hygiene kits, and flood-mitigation materials, such as polysacks for sandbagging. Assistance is also supporting flood-affected communities to access clean drinking water, provide mothers and children with essential nutrition support, and ensure shelters have safe and child-friendly spaces. In flood-affected rural and estate areas, U.S. assistance is also helping communities begin recovery by restoring basic infrastructure, improving drainage and small-scale irrigation, and supporting livelihoods so families can resume local food production and economic activity.

Trusted organizations such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and World Vision are implementing the U.S. assistance to ensure aid reaches affected communities quickly, effectively, and with accountability.

As Sri Lanka looks ahead and continues to assess evolving needs following Cyclone Ditwah, the United States continues to work closely with Sri Lankan authorities to explore ways to support emerging priorities.



Source: U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka