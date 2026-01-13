Several education sector trade unions to meet President today

Several education sector trade unions to meet President today

January 13, 2026   12:56 pm

A discussion is scheduled to be held between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and several education sector trade unions today (13).

The discussion is said to have been arranged with a focus on matters related to the new education reforms.

However, some education sector trade unions allege that invitations to the discussion have been extended only to a few unions that are aligned with the government.

Additionally, over the past few days, strong objections have been raised by various parties regarding the modules printed in connection with the new education reforms, citing the inclusion of websites unsuitable for children as well as the presence of various errors.

Protesters are of the view that the reforms should be temporarily withdrawn and that a proper and comprehensive reform process should be undertaken following due consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)