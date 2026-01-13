Several education sector trade unions to meet President today

A discussion is scheduled to be held between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and several education sector trade unions today (13).

The discussion is said to have been arranged with a focus on matters related to the new education reforms.

However, some education sector trade unions allege that invitations to the discussion have been extended only to a few unions that are aligned with the government.

Additionally, over the past few days, strong objections have been raised by various parties regarding the modules printed in connection with the new education reforms, citing the inclusion of websites unsuitable for children as well as the presence of various errors.

Protesters are of the view that the reforms should be temporarily withdrawn and that a proper and comprehensive reform process should be undertaken following due consultations with all relevant stakeholders.