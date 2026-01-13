Motorcyclist arrested for damaging vehicles near Diyatha Uyana

An individual has been arrested for damaging several vehicles with the use of a sharp object while riding a motorcycle in Battaramulla.

A video was circulated widely on social media where a motorcyclist is seen damaging several vehicles using an object in the vicinity of Diyatha Uyana Park, Battaramulla.

The incident occurred last evening (12), prompting officers of the Welikada Police Station to immediately pursue the suspect.

Police said the motorcyclist was apprehended within a short time following the incident.

According to police, approximately four vehicles were damaged during the incident.

The suspect, a 29-year-old resident of Ragama, is scheduled to be produced before court today (13).

Further investigations are being carried out by the Welikada Police Station.