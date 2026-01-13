SLBFE provides benefits exceeding Rs. 1 bln for Sri Lankan migrant workers in 2025

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has provided benefits exceeding Rs. 1 billion in 2025 for the welfare of Sri Lankan migrant workers and their families.

From January to November 2025, the SLBFE granted assistance amounting to Rs. 964.30 million for 326,246 migrant workers.

Additionally, during 2025, the Bureau paid Rs. 397 million to provide free insurance coverage for 318,209 workers departing overseas for employment.

Scholarships totaling Rs. 50.88 million were paid to 1,628 school-going children of migrant workers, while a sum of Rs. 50.25 million was spent on providing school equipment for a further 4,304 children, the SLBFE said in a statement.

Furthermore, funds have been allocated for purposes such as compensation for deaths and illnesses occurring during overseas employment, support for starting self-employment after returning to the country upon completion of foreign employment, healthcare assistance for family members, various loan schemes, and payments made through the Workers’ Welfare Fund.

Steps have also been taken to file legal cases on behalf of individuals who lodged complaints with the Bureau after falling victim to foreign employment fraud, resulting in the recovery of more than Rs. 374 million.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour Information Centre established to provide the public with necessary information related to foreign employment has been upgraded with new facilities, enabling the provision of a more efficient and reliable service.

Additionally, the highest amount of foreign worker remittances in the 40-year history of overseas employment in Sri Lanka was received last year, amounting to USD 8.07 billion.

This is a growth of 22.8 percent compared to 2024.

A total of 311,139 Sri Lankans migrated for employment abroad during the past year.