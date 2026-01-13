January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Extensive consultations to be held on proposed National Electricity Policy
- US pledges additional US$ 2 million humanitarian assistance for Sri Lanka
- Several education sector trade unions to meet President today
- Motorcyclist arrested for damaging vehicles near Diyatha Uyana
- SLBFE provides benefits exceeding Rs. 1 bln for Sri Lankan migrant workers in 2025