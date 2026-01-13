Cabinet approves increase in festival advance for state employees

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to increase the festival advance granted for state employees to Rs. 15,000.

In terms of the provisions of the Establishments Code on payment of festival advance to government servants, a state employee is eligible for a Rs. 10,000 advance in view of Thai Pongal, Ramadan, Sinhala and Hindu New Year, Vesak, Deepavali, and Christmas as well as for pilgrimages (Sri Paada pilgrimage and Hajj pilgrimage).

Provisions have been given to recover the said advance in eight installments or if required earlier without interest. It has been proposed through the 2026 Budget to increase the said festival advance up to rupees Rs. 15,000.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Governments to revise the relevant provisions to increase the festival advance to Rs. 15,000 and issue circular instructions in the regard.