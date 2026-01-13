Cabinet approves increase in festival advance for state employees

Cabinet approves increase in festival advance for state employees

January 13, 2026   02:39 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to increase the festival advance granted for state employees to Rs. 15,000.

In terms of the provisions of the Establishments Code on payment of festival advance to government servants, a state employee is eligible for a Rs. 10,000 advance in view of Thai Pongal, Ramadan, Sinhala and Hindu New Year, Vesak, Deepavali, and Christmas as well as for pilgrimages (Sri Paada pilgrimage and Hajj pilgrimage). 

Provisions have been given to recover the said advance in eight installments or if required earlier without interest. It has been proposed through the 2026 Budget to increase the said festival advance up to rupees Rs. 15,000. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Governments to revise the relevant provisions to increase the festival advance to Rs. 15,000 and issue circular instructions in the regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)