Cabinet nod given to expand project on management of hypertension and diabetes

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to proceed with the implementation of a project aimed at improving the prevention and management of hypertension and diabetes through primary health care systems.

Approval was originally granted at the Cabinet meeting held in January 2021 to implement the project titled “Multimodal Involvement to Improve the Prevention and Management of Hypertension in the Integrated Mechanism for Implementing Primary Health Care Services in Sri Lanka,” using a grant of US$ 304,795 provided to the Ministry of Health by the institution “Resolve to Save Lives.”

Accordingly, activities of the project were carried out in the Kalutara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Matale districts during the period from 2021 to 2024.

Taking into consideration the positive outcomes of the initial phase, it has now been decided to extend the project in the Galle, Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to implement the project in the Galle, Colombo, and Gampaha districts under the title “Management of Hypertension and Diabetes based on the Strategies in Primary Care Services,” using the remaining funds from Stage 1 of the project along with an additional financial grant, bringing the total grant to US$ 242,125 provided by “Resolve to Save Lives,” and to enter into an agreement with the institution to obtain the required financial provisions for implementation.