Govt to continue programme to grant Rs. 6,000 allowance to purchase school stationery

January 13, 2026   02:50 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to continue the programme implemented to provide an allowance of Rs. 6,000 per child to purchase school stationery.

Steps were taken in 2025 to provide an allowance of Rs. 6,000 per child to purchase school stationery for children from families entitled to the Aswesuma allowance through the Welfare Benefits Board and to pay an allowance of Rs. 6,000 for students studying in schools with less than 300 students who are not included in the Aswesuma Program but are entitled to the allowance, lay and monastic students studying in Pirivena and Seelamatha monasteries, and students in schools in Child Development Centres through the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education to implement the programme in the year 2026 as well.

