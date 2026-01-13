Proposal to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties approved

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal to increase the minimum purchasing prices for Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties with the objective of increasing production in the upcoming seasons.

During the 2025 Yala Season, the Paddy Marketing Board purchased one kilogram of Nadu, Samba and Kiri Samba at prices of Rs. 120, Rs. 125 and Rs. 132, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Committee appointed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation has recommended that the current minimum purchasing prices of these paddy varieties be revised in order to encourage farmers.

Based on this recommendation, the Food Policy and Security Committee decided to maintain the minimum purchasing price of one kilogram of Nadu paddy of the prescribed standard at Rs. 120, while increasing the minimum purchasing price of one kilogram of Samba from Rs. 125 to Rs. 130 and Kiri Samba from Rs. 132 to Rs. 140.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement the revised minimum purchasing prices.