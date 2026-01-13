Digital card system introduced for fuel supply to govt vehicles

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement a digital card system to supply fuel to vehicles belonging to government institutions.

The initiative is expected to facilitate reimbursement of fuel expenses through online banking, while ensuring greater transparency and efficiency with minimal individual intervention.

Currently, a state bank in collaboration with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, has introduced a digital fueling system for vehicles.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal furnished by the President to execute this methodology for supplying fuel for pool vehicles of the Presidential Secretariat as a pilot project and depending on the success of the process actions to be taken to apply the same methodology to other state institutions as well.