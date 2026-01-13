Cabinet approval to implement National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy

January 13, 2026   03:41 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy, which has been formulated with the objective of ensuring the equitable distribution of benefits within the fisheries industry and the sustainable management of fisheries and aquaculture.

The drafting of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy was initiated earlier and has been updated from time to time in accordance with prevailing requirements. However, Cabinet approval had not been obtained for its implementation.

In line with the policy declaration of the present government, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor’, the policy has been redrafted by updating the existing framework to reflect the economic and development objectives of the government.

The recommendations of the Department of National Planning have been received for the drafted policy. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Marine Resources to implement the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy by integrating it with other relevant policies.

