Myanmar donates 500 MT of rice to cyclone victims in Sri Lanka

Myanmar donates 500 MT of rice to cyclone victims in Sri Lanka

January 13, 2026   04:12 pm

A ceremony was held today at the Asia World Port Terminal in Ahlon Township, Yangon Port, to mark the donation and dispatch of 500 metric tons (10,000 bags) of rice from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Sri Lanka, which was recently affected by a cyclone. 

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, along with responsible officials, attended the event.

The ceremony commenced with an opening speech by Myanmar’s Deputy Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Dr. Than Soe. Chairman of the Myanmar Rice Federation, U Ye Min Aung, outlined the plans and preparations for the rice shipment.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Prabashini Ponnamperuma, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Sri Lankan government and people.

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein subsequently handed over the official documents for the donation, which were received by the Sri Lankan Ambassador. 

The Chief Minister and officials also inspected the containers designated to carry the 500 metric tons of rice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)