Myanmar donates 500 MT of rice to cyclone victims in Sri Lanka

A ceremony was held today at the Asia World Port Terminal in Ahlon Township, Yangon Port, to mark the donation and dispatch of 500 metric tons (10,000 bags) of rice from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Sri Lanka, which was recently affected by a cyclone.

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, along with responsible officials, attended the event.

The ceremony commenced with an opening speech by Myanmar’s Deputy Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Dr. Than Soe. Chairman of the Myanmar Rice Federation, U Ye Min Aung, outlined the plans and preparations for the rice shipment.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Prabashini Ponnamperuma, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Sri Lankan government and people.

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein subsequently handed over the official documents for the donation, which were received by the Sri Lankan Ambassador.

The Chief Minister and officials also inspected the containers designated to carry the 500 metric tons of rice.