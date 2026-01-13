Wimal Weerawansa ends Satyagraha against education reforms

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, who had been engaging in a continuous ‘Satyagraha’ campaign in front of the Education Ministry, has decided to conclude the agitation.

He made this decision following the government’s announcement to postpone the Grade 6 education reforms until next year.

The protest campaign, conducted alongside a group of civil society representatives and others, was aimed at demanding the withdrawal of the new education reforms and calling for Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to step down as Education Minister.