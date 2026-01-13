President, PM and teachers trade unions discuss education reform process

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya and representatives of teachers’ trade unions was held this afternoon (13) at the Presidential Secretariat, according to the President’s Media Division.

At the meeting, the teachers’ trade union representatives stated that they accept the necessity of the new education reforms being implemented by the Government and pointed out that the Grade 6 curriculum needs to be revised.

They also expressed their readiness to work together with the Government in the new education reform process, the PMD said in a statement.

They further proposed that these activities be carried out under the supervision of a formal mechanism comprising the National Education Commission, the National Institute of Education, educationists, lawyers, university lecturers and professors and representatives of trade unions in the education sector.

Emphasising that winning the trust of teachers and parents is essential for the success of education reforms and that transformation cannot be achieved amid suspicion or mistrust, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake invited the teachers’ trade union representatives to work together with the Government in implementing the new education reforms.

Briefing the trade union representatives on the new education reform process initiated by the Government, the President stated that while the reforms for Grade 1 are being implemented as planned, due to issues in developing modules, delays in teacher training and technical challenges, it is expected that the reforms for Grade 6 will commence in 2027.

The President also said that infrastructure such as smart boards; televisions and computers required for the reforms would be provided through Government funding and not at the expense of parents.

Attention was also drawn to issues relating to inter-provincial teacher transfers, promotions, salary anomalies and problems in the principals’ service, the statement added.

Among those present were Ven. Wakamulle Udita Thera, President of the Lanka Piriven Teachers’ Service Association; Ven. Yalwela Pannasekara Thera, President of the All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union; Joseph Stalin, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union; Dhammika Alahapperuma, President of the Lanka Teachers’ Service Association; M.G.P.L. Lal Kumar, President of the Education Co-operative; and Sisira Rajapaksha, National Organiser of the Principals’ Service Association, along with representatives of several teachers’ trade unions.

Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe also attended the meeting.

--PMD--