Govt ready to debate no-confidence motion against PM - Cabinet Spokesman

The government has expressed its readiness to debate the no-confidence motion to be brought forth by opposition MPs against Minister of Education and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in Parliament on January 22 and 23, Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

He made this statement while addressing the media at the media briefing held today (13) to announce Cabinet decisions.

Dr. Jayatissa stated that the proposed debate would provide an opportunity to clarify numerous facts related to the education reforms implemented so far, as well as future plans.

He added that the government expects the opposition to proceed promptly with tabling the no-confidence motion.

Accordingly, January 22 and 23 have been allocated for the debate, and the government is prepared to allocate additional days if required, the Minister said.

He further emphasized that the debate would enable the government to clearly present the facts and realities of the education reforms to the public when the opposition brings forward the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.