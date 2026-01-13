Court order issued preventing SLMC from removing CMC councillor

The Colombo District Court has issued an enjoining order preventing the implementation of a letter issued by the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) seeking to terminate the party membership of Colombo Municipal Councilor Zohara Buhary.

The party had moved to cancel her membership over allegations that she voted in favour of the National People’s Power (NPP) budget proposal at the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), despite a directive from the SLMC leadership to oppose it.

The court issued the order following consideration of a plaint filed by the councilor, Ada Derana reporter said.

The enjoining order will remain in effect for a period of 14 days.

Additionally, the court ordered that notices be issued to the respondents named in the case, including SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem and General Secretary Nizam Kariyapper, to present their facts in relation to the complaint.

In her plaint, the councilor stated that she voted in favour during the Colombo Municipal Council budget vote held on December 31. She further noted that the party took steps to suspend her membership on the same day and directed her to submit her explanation by way of an affidavit within seven days.

The complainant informed the court that she received the relevant letter on January 2. She alleged that when she visited the party headquarters on January 9 to submit her objections, the party maliciously refused to accept them and subsequently issued a letter terminating her membership.

The councilor contended in her plaint that the decision taken by the SLMC to strip her of her membership without conducting a fair inquiry is contrary to the law. Consequently, she has requested the Colombo District Court to issue an order declaring the said decision null and void.