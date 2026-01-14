Two killed in head-on motorcycle collision in Puttalam

Two killed in head-on motorcycle collision in Puttalam

January 14, 2026   07:40 am

Two individuals have died in a head-on motorcycle collision that occurred in the Attawilluwa area of Puttalam last night (13), police said.

The accident took place when two motorcycles collided head-on under circumstances yet to be determined. Both riders sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

One of the injured motorcyclists died after being admitted to the Puttalam Hospital, while the other succumbed to injuries while being transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

Police further stated that two passengers who were travelling on the motorcycles at the time of the accident were also injured and have been admitted to the Puttalam Hospital.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident, police said.

