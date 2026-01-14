Unidentified individuals torch Sarvajana Balaya party office in Jaffna

An unidentified group set fire to the Sarvajana Balaya Party office located in the Thavady area of Jaffna around midnight yesterday (13).

The arson attack occurred around 12:50 a.m. and targeted a building that serves as both the residence and the party office of the Jaffna District Chief Organizer, Arun Siddharth.

CCTV footage shows two individuals pouring petrol near the entrance of the premises before setting it alight. Preliminary investigations have confirmed these details based on the recorded evidence.

A section of the building sustained damage as a result of the fire, said Ada Derana reporter.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Jaffna Police.