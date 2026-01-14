Unidentified individuals torch Sarvajana Balaya party office in Jaffna

Unidentified individuals torch Sarvajana Balaya party office in Jaffna

January 14, 2026   08:52 am

An unidentified group set fire to the Sarvajana Balaya Party office located in the Thavady area of Jaffna around midnight yesterday (13).

The arson attack occurred around 12:50 a.m. and targeted a building that serves as both the residence and the party office of the Jaffna District Chief Organizer, Arun Siddharth. 

CCTV footage shows two individuals pouring petrol near the entrance of the premises before setting it alight. Preliminary investigations have confirmed these details based on the recorded evidence.

A section of the building sustained damage as a result of the fire, said Ada Derana reporter. 

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Jaffna Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Govt committed to upholding strict financial discipline - President (English)

Govt committed to upholding strict financial discipline - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)