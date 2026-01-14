State Department urges US citizens to leave Iran immediately

The U.S. government has issued an urgent advisory for American citizens to leave Iran immediately, according to a notice published Tuesday by the U.S. virtual embassy in Tehran.

“U.S. citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing Iran by land to Türkiye or Armenia, if safe to do so,” the notice stated.

The advisory comes as Iran experiences its largest anti-government demonstrations in years.

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced his support for Iranians on the streets, threatening action against Iran if killings of protesters continue. Trump has also maintanted ambiguous language when asked about potential military involvement, not ruling the scenario out.

