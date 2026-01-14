State Department urges US citizens to leave Iran immediately

State Department urges US citizens to leave Iran immediately

January 14, 2026   08:55 am

The U.S. government has issued an urgent advisory for American citizens to leave Iran immediately, according to a notice published Tuesday by the U.S. virtual embassy in Tehran.

“U.S. citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing Iran by land to Türkiye or Armenia, if safe to do so,” the notice stated.

The advisory comes as Iran experiences its largest anti-government demonstrations in years.

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced his support for Iranians on the streets, threatening action against Iran if killings of protesters continue. Trump has also maintanted ambiguous language when asked about potential military involvement, not ruling the scenario out.

Source: Yahoo News
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Govt committed to upholding strict financial discipline - President (English)

Govt committed to upholding strict financial discipline - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)