TV Derana has been awarded as a premier national brand at the Superbrands 2025 Awards Ceremony held in Colombo.

Significantly, TV Derana emerged as the only media brand to be conferred with the prestigious ‘Superbrand’ status at this year’s event, underscoring its leadership and influence within Sri Lanka’s media landscape.

The Superbrands 2025 Awards were organized by LMD, one of Sri Lanka’s leading business magazines, in collaboration with Superbrands Global.

The initiative seeks to elevate the nation’s most respected and popular brands to premier status. This year, around 560 local brands across multiple sectors were considered, of which only 28 were shortlisted for final evaluation and ultimately recognized as ‘Superbrands’.

Among these select brands, TV Derana was honored as a leading Sri Lankan brand and stood out as the sole representative from the media industry.

The award was accepted on behalf of TV Derana by Director and Head of Marketing, Thushara Perera, and Senior General Manager of Marketing, Lakmal Mudaliage.

With a presence spanning over 90 countries, Superbrands is widely regarded as the global benchmark for identifying and celebrating the strongest and most respected brands. The Superbrand designation extends beyond certification; it represents an endorsement of quality, credibility, and leadership in the eyes of consumers, industry professionals, and business leaders.

At its core, Superbrands is dedicated to recognizing branding excellence and elevating industry standards, positioning itself as the world’s largest independent authority on brand recognition.