22 killed, over 30 injured as crane collapse derails train in Thailand

January 14, 2026   10:57 am

A train travelling from Bangkok to Thailand’s northeast province was derailed after a construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages, killing at least 22 people and injuring at least 30, police said. 

The accident took place on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok.

“Twenty-two people were killed, and more than 30 were injured,” a local police chief in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thatchapon Chinnawong, told news agency AFP.

The train was bound for Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province. According to local media reports, a crane was working on a high-speed rail project when it collapsed and hit the passing train.

It caused the train to derail and briefly catch fire. A video of the rescue work emerged on social media, which showed first responders cutting through the wreckage to rescue the injured people.

“The fire has been extinguished, and rescue work is now underway,” police said.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies

 

