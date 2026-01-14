Wimal Weerawansa appears before court after arrest warrant issued

Wimal Weerawansa appears before court after arrest warrant issued

January 14, 2026   12:21 pm

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, against whom an arrest warrant was issued today by the Colombo High Court, appeared before the court a short while ago.

The warrant had been issued by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal after Weerawansa failed to appear before the court in connection with a case filed by the Bribery Commission. The case pertains to allegations of the unlawful acquisition of assets valued at over Rs. 75 million.

Despite the prior issuance of the warrant, Weerawansa subsequently arrived at the court premises, said Ada Derana reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Govt committed to upholding strict financial discipline - President (English)

Govt committed to upholding strict financial discipline - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)