Wimal Weerawansa appears before court after arrest warrant issued

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, against whom an arrest warrant was issued today by the Colombo High Court, appeared before the court a short while ago.

The warrant had been issued by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal after Weerawansa failed to appear before the court in connection with a case filed by the Bribery Commission. The case pertains to allegations of the unlawful acquisition of assets valued at over Rs. 75 million.

Despite the prior issuance of the warrant, Weerawansa subsequently arrived at the court premises, said Ada Derana reporter.