Police intensify crack down on drunk, drug-impaired driving

Police have intensified measures against drivers operating vehicles under the influence of drugs, with a mobile laboratory now in operation to detect drug-impaired driving, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of the Traffic and Road Safety Range, W. P. J. Senadeera.

The DIG stated that the law will be strictly enforced against drugged drivers. He revealed that more than 7,000 cases related to drunk driving have been recorded so far this year.

Commenting further, DIG Senadeera emphasized that while consuming alcohol is a personal choice, driving under its influence is unacceptable.

He urged those who consume alcohol to travel with a sober companion, use a taxi service, or engage a driver. He also highlighted that pedestrians and motorcyclists each account for 31% of fatalities, while cyclists account for around 7% to 8%.

He added that approval has been obtained to procure several drug-testing kits, and the procurement process is currently underway. In addition, a mobile laboratory operated by the National Medical Institute is now in use, capable of detecting four types of drugs: heroin, cannabis, babul drug, and crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

Accordingly, with the support of this mobile medical laboratory, enforcement activities have been deployed, and strict legal action will continue to be taken against drivers found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, DIG Senadeera said.