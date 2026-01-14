Opposition Leader criticizes proposed electricity policy, calls for public consultation

Opposition Leader criticizes proposed electricity policy, calls for public consultation

January 14, 2026   12:57 pm

Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, has criticized the newly proposed electricity policy of the National People’s Power (NPP) government, stating that it unfairly impacts both consumers and the renewable energy sector, while disproportionately affecting low-income earners.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Premadasa expressed concern over proposals to charge consumers for street lamps and the introduction of a time-of-use method, where one unit of electricity would be charged at Rs. 67. 

He described these measures as “blatantly unfair” and warned that resistance to paying for street lamps could have adverse effects on law and order.

Premadasa also highlighted the proposal to charge for solar generator usage based on daytime consumption, stressing that such measures should undergo public consultation. 

“Proposals such as payment for solar generators based on units used by the consumer during daytime must be subjected to public consultation,” he said.

He urged the government to fulfill its earlier commitment to reduce electricity prices by 33%, rather than increasing them by 11.57%, and to provide maximum support to the renewable energy sector.

He concluded by condemning what he described as “lies, falsehoods, and deception” in the handling of the electricity policy.

