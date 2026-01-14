Retired Navy Medical Assistant arrested for soliciting bribe

A retired Navy Medical Assistant has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with accepting a bribe of Rs. 200,000.

According to the CIABOC, the suspect had solicited a total sum of Rs. 300,000 from the parents of a child in exchange for facilitating the admission of their daughter to Grade 1 at a popular school in Colombo.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Wellawatte, the Bribery Commission said.

According to the CIABOC, the suspect had already accepted Rs. 100,000 from the complainant and was taken into custody while attempting to collect the remaining Rs. 200,000.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.