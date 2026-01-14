Arrest warrant against Wimal Weerawansa recalled

Arrest warrant against Wimal Weerawansa recalled

January 14, 2026   02:17 pm

The Colombo High Court today ordered the recall of the arrest warrant issued against former Minister Wimal Weerawansa after he appeared before the court through his legal counsel.

When the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), alleging the unlawful acquisition of assets exceeding Rs. 75 million, was taken up this morning, the defendant was not present in court. 

Accordingly, Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal issued a warrant for his arrest and production before court.

Subsequently, Weerawansa appeared before the court represented by his attorneys, following which the judge ordered that the arrest warrant be recalled.

