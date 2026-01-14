SOC reviews amendment bills seeking to curb drug trafficking in high seas

January 14, 2026   02:21 pm

The attention of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance, Justice and Civil Protection has been drawn to the Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill. 

Discussions on these Bills took place at a meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance, Justice and Civil Protection, held in Parliament on January 9, 2026, under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr. Najith Indika, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

The two Amendment Bills aim to amend existing laws and introduce new legal provisions and procedures to control the trafficking and production of dangerous drugs in the high seas.

Extensive discussions were held on the two Bills at the Committee meeting, during which the Members of Parliament present proposed several additional amendments to be incorporated into the Bills, the statement said. 

Officials pointed out that legal advice should be obtained from the Attorney General’s Department in this regard and that the proposed amendments should be submitted for Cabinet approval. 

Accordingly, it was decided that the Committee would reconvene in the future to review the matter further, it added.

Furthermore, discussions were held on the delays in receiving Government Analyst’s reports, as well as reports indicating the use of eZ Cash and mCash in drug trafficking activities. Legal measures that could be taken in relation to these issues were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekara and Members of Parliament (Attorney-at-Law) Ajith P. Perera, Faiszer Musthapha, PC, Thushari Jayasinghe (Attorney-at-Law), Chandana Sooriyaarachchi, Dr. Sellaththamby Thilaganathan, and Major General (Retd.) G.D. Sooriyabandara.

