Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

January 14, 2026   02:39 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Western Province.

The advisory issued at 12.30 p.m. today (14) will be effective until 11.00 p.m.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Western province. 

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Govt committed to upholding strict financial discipline - President (English)

Govt committed to upholding strict financial discipline - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)