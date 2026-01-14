Badulla District Labour Office receives bomb threat email

Badulla District Labour Office receives bomb threat email

January 14, 2026   03:07 pm

A bomb scare was reported at the Badulla District Labour Office this morning (14) following the receipt of an anonymous email warning of an explosive device within the office premises.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Badulla District Assistant Labour Commissioner Sujatha Kumari stated that the email had been sent to the office’s email address at around 9:24 a.m. today and that it claimed a bomb had been placed inside the office complex while also advising the evacuation of its staff.

Accordingly, the Badulla Police Headquarters and the Department of Labour in Colombo were informed of the matter, she added.

