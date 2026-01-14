The Colombo Stock Exchange’s benchmark All Share Price Index (ASPI) hit a new all-time high of 23,708.70 points today (14), surpassing the previous record of 23,659.70 points set on 12 November 2025.

The ASPI gained 100.90 points (0.43%) to close at 23,708.70 points, which is a new all-time high.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has gained 63.65 points (0.98%) to reach 6,558.41 at market close.

Today’s market turnover was recorded as over Rs. 9.26 billion.