Stock markets ASPI records new all-time high

January 14, 2026   03:47 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s benchmark All Share Price Index (ASPI) hit a new all-time high of 23,708.70 points today (14), surpassing the previous record of 23,659.70 points set on 12 November 2025. 

The ASPI gained 100.90 points (0.43%) to close at 23,708.70 points, which is a new all-time high. 

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has gained 63.65 points (0.98%) to reach 6,558.41 at market close.

Today’s market turnover was recorded as over Rs. 9.26 billion.

