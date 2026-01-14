Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded

Four Buddhist monks, including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero, and five other individuals have been remanded until January 19 by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court for allegedly violating coastal conservation laws by placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Vihara on November 16, 2025.

A tense situation had alter ensued following an attempt by authorities to remove the statue from the temple premises.

The Coast Conservation Department had previously lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the construction of the statue was unauthorized. When police officers attempted to remove the statue, they reportedly faced strong opposition from the Buddhist monks and a group of local residents.

All parties connected to the incident were produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court, where the court ordered that they be remanded until January 19.