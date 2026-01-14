Education Ministry issues special announcement on 2026 school academic activities

The Ministry of Education has issued a statement regarding the conduct of school academic activities beginning from January 21, 2026.

The Ministry has issued guidelines for conducting Grades 6 to 13 academic activities this year after postponing the implementation of the new Grade 6 educational reforms until 2027.

According to the announcement, formal academic activities for the Grade 1 curriculum, incorporating the recently proposed educational reforms, are scheduled to commence on January 29, 2026.