Sri Lankan husband admits murdering ex-wife in UK

A Sri Lankan-born husband has admitted stabbing his ex-wife to death on a quiet suburban street in Cardiff, Wales.

Thisara Weragalage, 37, originally denied killing his former wife, Nirodha Niwunhella, 32, but later pleaded guilty to murder.

Nirodha was found dead lying between two cars in Riverside, Cardiff, leaving the community “shocked and saddened” at the tragedy on August 21 last year.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on South Morgan Place at 7.37am but were unable to save Nirodha, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weragalage was arrested in connection with her death shortly after, but he denied her murder.

However, he later admitted possessing a knife on the day of the killing, and appearing at Newport Crown Court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to murder.

Judge Daniel Williams remanded Weragalage in custody until his sentencing date of February 20.

Following Nirodha”s death, her family released a tribute describing her as a “cherished daughter, family member and dear friend to many”.

The tribute continued: “Nirodha will be forever remembered with peace, love and gratitude.

“She touched many lives with her kindness and warmth and her memory will continue to inspire us.

“Though her life ended too soon, the love she shared will always remain with us. Rest in peace angel.”

Paying tribute, a neighbour said: “She was such a beautiful woman. This is such a tragic waste of a young life full of promise.”

An inquest in Pontypridd previously heard Nirodha was found between two cars with significant injuries and was formally identified by a friend.

Pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter gave a provisional cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries.

Area coroner Patricia Morgan said there was reason to suspect her death was “violent or unnatural”.

Source: The Daily Mail

--Agencies