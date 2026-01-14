Parliament to convene from January 20 to 23

Parliamentary business relevant to the second parliamentary week of January 2026 was decided at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (14) under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Speaker, Dr. Rizvie Salih.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to convene from January 20th to 23rd, the Acting Secretary General of Parliament, Chaminda Kularatne said in a statement.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for the Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Aswesuma Welfare Benefit Payment Scheme under the Welfare Benefit Act No. 24 of 2002, published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2467/03 dated 15.12.2025, is scheduled to be taken up for debate and to be approved post-debate. Subsequently, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for the Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has also been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., time has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Further, at 11.30 a.m. the Resolution for the appointment of a Select Committee of Parliament to conduct a comprehensive study on the lack of preparedness to face Cyclone Ditwah and report to Parliament and submit its proposals and recommendations in that regard has been scheduled to be moved. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 11.30 a.m to 5.30 p.m., for the Adjournment Debate on the Post-Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ situation of the Country by the Opposition is scheduled to be taken up.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for the Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been allocated for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament. Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allocated to take up the Adjournment Debate by the Government.

Subsequently, on Friday, January 23, 2026, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for the Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament.

Thereafter, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading of the University (Amendments) Bill is scheduled to be taken up for debate. From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time.