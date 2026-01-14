US Ambassador Julie Chung pays farewell call on PM Harini

Outgoing US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at Temple Trees today (14), marking the conclusion of her tenure in Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the Ambassador and expressed sincere appreciation for her service and significant contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the United States during her tenure, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister conveyed special thanks to the Government of the United States for the timely assistance extended to Sri Lanka during the emergency situation following Cyclone Ditwah.

Ambassador Julie Chung expressed her gratitude to the new Government of Sri Lanka for the cooperation, support, and spirit of mutual understanding extended to her throughout her tenure, and reaffirmed the continuity of partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, discussions were held on ongoing cooperation under the Fulbright Scholarship Programme and the United States Peace Corps Programme, with both sides emphasizing their value in fostering strong people-to-people ties and long-term collaboration, the statement added.

The meeting was attended by Jayne Howell, Deputy Chief of Mission, Menaka Nayyar, Counselor for Public and Cultural Affairs, Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Sugeeshwara Gunaratna, Director General of the Europe and North America Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Pramuditha Manusinghe, Director of the Europe and North America Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.