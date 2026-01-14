US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

January 14, 2026   09:56 pm

The Trump administration is suspending all visa processing for visitors from 75 countries starting January 21, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing a memo from the U.S. State Department.

Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported memo, which Fox News said directs U.S. embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.

The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by Republican U.S. President Donald Trump since taking office last January.

In November, Trump had vowed to “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries” following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)