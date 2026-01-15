Showery conditions expected to reduce from today

January 15, 2026   06:49 am

Showery condition over the island is expected to reduce from today (15), the Department of Meteorology said. 

 Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Kaluthara, Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts after 4.00 p.m. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the Met. Department said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

