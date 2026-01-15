President calls for national unity and collective reconstruction on Thai Pongal Day

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Thai Pongal message, highlighted the festival’s profound spiritual, cultural, and environmental significance, describing it as a celebration of gratitude, renewal, and collective hope for the future.

President’s Thai Pongal Day Message

“The Thai Pongal festival, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm by Hindu devotees across the world, falls today (15).

At Thai Pongal, gratitude is expressed to the Sun God, to cattle such as cows and bulls that support a successful harvest and to nature itself. Symbolising prosperity and thankfulness, Thai Pongal is not merely a celebration of a bountiful harvest, but also an invitation to embark upon a new journey towards the future with courage and confidence.

In the aftermath of the greatest natural disaster we have faced in recent times, kindling the hope of rising again as a nation, we are together shouldering the greatest reconstruction effort ever undertaken, with immense effort and firm determination. On this Thai Pongal Day, which looks forward to prosperity, I once again call upon everyone to come forward and join hands even more strongly with this endeavour.

At a time when the need to draw closer to nature is felt more keenly than ever before, I wish to remind you that the Thai Pongal festival, which is deeply connected with nature, adds profound meaning to our lives and to our society.

We firmly believe that there is light after every darkness. As we move forward with unwavering resolve and unity to overcome challenges and build, ‘A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life’, may this year’s Thai Pongal celebration be a great blessing. I extend my heartfelt best wishes for a joyous and prosperous Thai Pongal to all Sri Lankan Tamils and to Tamils living across the world.”