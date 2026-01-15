PM Harini urges New Era of Revival amid challenges in Thai Pongal message

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, in her message for Thai Pongal, has extended her heartfelt greetings to the Tamil people in Sri Lanka and abroad who celebrate the Thai Pongal festival, describing it as a proud tradition that expresses gratitude for the dignity of labour and the protection bestowed by nature.

Prime Minister’s Thai Pongal Message

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to the Tamil people in Sri Lanka and abroad who celebrate the ThaiPongal festival, marking a pride tradition that expresses gratitude for the dignity of labour and the protection bestowed by nature.

This noble festivity manifests the world the inseparable bond between human life and nature. We are all creations of nature. There is no path we can take in defiance of nature or beyond it. In that sense, showing respect and gratitude in return for the blessings we receive from nature can be regarded as one of the highest human virtues.

As a nation, we stand today at a decisive turning point. We bear the collective responsibility of steering the country towards a “new era of revival” by bringing about a transformation in attitudes through policy and structural reforms. As a government we have accepted this responsibility and embarked with determination on a new year dedicated to the advancement of our nation even amidst numerous challenges.

As the saying goes, “We can place rice on our plate only if the farmer steps into the mud,” the commitment we make today for the future prosperity of the country is akin to preparing fertile fields in anticipation of a bountiful harvest. This ThaiPongal festival, which honours and expresses gratitude to nature, serves as a guiding light in nurturing citizens enriched with cultural values.

On this ThaiPongal Day, let us all resolve together to build a new Sri Lanka upholding harmony, noble qualities such as mutual respect and the protection of the religious and cultural rights of others.

I sincerely extend my wishes that all the hopes and aspirations of the Tamil people celebrating ThaiPongal may be fulfilled, and that this new beginning may bring happiness and prosperity to everyone.”