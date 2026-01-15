Opposition Leader emphasizes cultural awareness and respect for nature in Thai Pongal message

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa extended his heartfelt wishes to Tamil communities across Sri Lanka and worldwide “wishing everyone a meaningful celebration of this cultural festival, with a true understanding of the spirit of Thai Pongal.”

Opposition Leader’s Thai Pongal Day Message

“The existence of a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multilingual society is affirmed by the commitment of all communities to respect each other’s cultural identities, and by correctly understanding and acting upon the core values of those respective cultures. If we truly understand the lessons taught by the Thai Pongal festival, which Hindu devotees celebrate with great joy, it will bring immense benefit to our lives.

The Thai Pongal festival teaches us gratitude and reminds us that nature, and even livestock, deserve our love, compassion, and respect. Many of the natural disasters and conflicts we face in today’s world are rooted in the severe distortion of nature and the human mind. What we should remember and reflect upon during Thai Pongal is the deeper meaning behind the cultural elements celebrated throughout the different stages of the festival.

Our responsibility at this moment is to expand, as much as possible, the ways of delivering this vision and philosophy to society. Schools, Sunday schools, temples, kovils, mosques, and churches must take immediate steps to provide formal knowledge about the cultural and religious occasions specific to each religious community. Through such an approach, we can nurture a society built on mutual respect and compassion.

I sincerely wish everyone a meaningful celebration of this cultural festival, with a true understanding of the spirit of Thai Pongal.”