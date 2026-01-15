Dilith Jayaweera extends Thai Pongal greetings, highlights importance of social values

Dilith Jayaweera extends Thai Pongal greetings, highlights importance of social values

January 15, 2026   08:47 am

The leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ and Member of Parliament entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera in his Thai Pongal Day message has extended his heartfelt greetings to all Tamil devotees celebrating Thai Pongal today.

In his message, he highlighted that noble values such as gratitude and remembering those who have helped us during difficult times are gradually fading in today’s society. 

He further noted that the Thai Pongal festival serves as a reminder of these values and emphasizes their importance.

MP Dilith Jayaweera wished all Tamil devotees in Sri Lanka and around the world, emphasizing that Thai Pongal Day is a harvest festival celebrating and appreciating the agricultural lifestyle.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)

Cabinet nod to increase minimum purchasing price of Samba and Kiri Samba paddy varieties (English)