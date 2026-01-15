Dilith Jayaweera extends Thai Pongal greetings, highlights importance of social values

The leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ and Member of Parliament entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera in his Thai Pongal Day message has extended his heartfelt greetings to all Tamil devotees celebrating Thai Pongal today.

In his message, he highlighted that noble values such as gratitude and remembering those who have helped us during difficult times are gradually fading in today’s society.

He further noted that the Thai Pongal festival serves as a reminder of these values and emphasizes their importance.

MP Dilith Jayaweera wished all Tamil devotees in Sri Lanka and around the world, emphasizing that Thai Pongal Day is a harvest festival celebrating and appreciating the agricultural lifestyle.