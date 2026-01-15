Safety guidelines issued for Sri Lankans in Israel amid Middle East tensions

In view of the current and escalating unrest in the Middle East region, a set of guidelines for Sri Lankans working and residing in Israel has been issued by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel.

According to the statement issued by the Embassy, the Government of India has issued an announcement advising its citizens and persons of Indian origin in Iran to leave the country at the earliest possible opportunity.

In addition, international media reports indicate that arrangements are being made to evacuate personnel from certain American military bases in Doha. At the same time, some flights transiting the region appear to be suspended or subject to restrictions, it said.

The Israel Defense Forces are fully prepared to face any situation that may arise, and the missile defense systems are on high alert and well prepared, the Embassy added.

In light of various media reports and misinformation circulated by certain groups, Sri Lankans residing in Israel are advised not to develop undue fear regarding their personal safety. The Israeli security forces will take appropriate action to control any situation that may arise, the statement stated.

Accordingly, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel advised the following instructions to be followed in the event of a sudden missile attack or terrorist incident:

During the Iranian missile attacks in June 2025, no Sri Lankans were harmed, as most individuals promptly took shelter in their residences or nearby safe rooms in response to continuous warnings and emergency sirens issued by the Israeli security forces and the Embassy, it added. Therefore, all Sri Lankans are urged to remain vigilant and strictly follow warnings and instructions issued by Israeli media and security authorities.

Persons who require medication for ongoing illnesses are advised to keep their medicines readily accessible at all times.

Family members in Sri Lanka are kindly requested to avoid unnecessary panic if communication is temporarily disrupted due to power outages or internet service interruptions.

Those working in open areas should immediately seek shelter in the nearest safe location upon receiving an alert during working hours.

If an emergency alert is received while travelling in a vehicle, exit the vehicle and proceed immediately to the nearest shelter.

Sri Lankans planning to visit Israel in the coming days are advised to closely monitor the prevailing situation and remain vigilant.

Although the Embassy will be closed on 15 January 2026 in observance of Thai Pongal, and on 16 and 17 January 2026 due to the Israeli Government’s weekend holidays, the Embassy will remain open for emergency services in the event of any unforeseen situation, the statement further added.