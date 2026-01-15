Another crane collapses in Thailand killing 2 people, police say

Another crane collapses in Thailand killing 2 people, police say

January 15, 2026   10:29 am

A crane collapsed in Thailand on Thursday, crushing two vehicles and killing two people, police said, a day after a crane accident in the northeast caused the deaths of 32 train passengers.

The latest incident took place in Samut Sakhon province near the capital Bangkok, where a crane involved in the construction of an elevated highway fell onto the road beneath, according to Police Colonel Sitthiporn Kasi, superintendent at the local district police station.

Another police official from the station told Reuters that five people had also been injured in the accident.

It was the latest in a series of fatal accidents caused by construction projects in Thailand, and comes after a train was derailed on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province by the collapse of a crane involved an elevated high-speed rail project.

As well as the 32 fatalities, 66 of the 195 passengers on the train were also injured, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.

Source: Reuters 
--Agencies 

