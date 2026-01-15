The full list of 75 countries where Trump is suspending visa processing

The Trump administration has indefinitely suspended immigrant visa processing for people from 75 countries, marking one of its most expansive efforts yet to restrict legal pathways to the United States.

The freeze, which takes effect on 21 January, targets applicants officials deem likely to become a “public charge” – people who they believe may rely on government benefits for basic needs.

According to a Wednesday state department cable obtained by the Guardian, the sweeping list cuts across every major region of the world, spanning countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and eastern Europe.

According to the cable, exceptions include dual nationals with a valid passport for a country not on the list or if the applicant is able to demonstrate their travel would service an “America First” national interest. If a visa has already been approved but the visa has not been printed the consular officer “must refuse the case”.

Here is the full list, which includes war-torn nations, US allies, and countries with long-standing migration ties to America:

1. Afghanistan

2. Albania

3. Algeria

4. Antigua and Barbuda

5. Armenia

6. Azerbaijan

7. Bahamas

8. Bangladesh

9. Barbados

10. Belarus

11. Belize

12. Bhutan

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

14. Brazil

15. Myanmar

16. Cambodia

17. Cameroon

18. Cape Verde

19. Colombia

20. Côte d’Ivoire

21. Cuba

22. Democratic Republic of the Congo

23. Dominica

24. Egypt

25. Eritrea

26. Ethiopia

27. Fiji

28. The Gambia

29. Georgia

30. Ghana

31. Grenada

32. Guatemala

33. Guinea

34. Haiti

35. Iran

36. Iraq

37. Jamaica

38. Jordan

39. Kazakhstan

40. Kosovo

41. Kuwait

42. Kyrgyzstan

43. Laos

44. Lebanon

45. Liberia

46. Libya

47. North Macedonia

48. Moldova

49. Mongolia

50. Montenegro

51. Morocco

52. Nepal

53. Nicaragua

54. Nigeria

55. Pakistan

56. Republic of the Congo

57. Russia

58. Rwanda

59. St Kitts and Nevis

60. St Lucia

61. St Vincent and the Grenadines

62. Senegal

63. Sierra Leone

64. Somalia

65. South Sudan

66. Sudan

67. Syria

68. Tanzania

69. Thailand

70. Togo

71. Tunisia

72. Uganda

73. Uruguay

74. Uzbekistan

75. Yemen